NORFOLK, Va. — Home runs by Drew Waters and Braden Shewmake lifted the Gwinnett Stripers to a 6-1 win over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday night at Harbor Park.
Stripers' starter Bryce Elder allowed just one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings for the win.
Down 1-0 in the second inning, Gwinnett (37-40) tied the game on a two-out double by Greyson Jenista. In the third, Waters lifted an opposite-field two-run homer (5) to the picnic pavilion in left, giving the Stripers a 3-1 lead. Alex Dickerson tripled and scored on a two-out single by Joe Dunand to make it 4-1 in the fourth, and Shewmake laced a two-run homer (5) down the right field line to raise the lead to 6-1 in the ninth.
After yielding a leadoff solo homer to Terrin Vavra in the first inning, Elder (W, 4-4) settled down to scatter four hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings. Relievers Jacob Webb (H, 2), Tyler Matzek (H, 1) and Michael Tonkin combined on 3 1/3 scoreless, one-hit innings to finish the game. Waters and Shewmake each went 1-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, while Dickerson (3-for-5, triple, run) and Chadwick Tromp (3-for-4, run) each had three-hit games.
Tonkin extended his scoreless innings streak to 10 spanning his last nine outings, now the longest streak on the club this year. Matzek has fanned five of the six batters he's faced over two outings on a rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves. Rehabbing Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a walk and run scored.
Gwinnett and Norfolk play again Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (2-4, 4.39 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 4.91 ERA) for the Tides.
Rookie fireballer Spencer Strider was overpowering, allowing just one hit and one run in six innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.