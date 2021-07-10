LAWRENCEVILLE – Johan Camargo finished a triple shy of the cycle as the Gwinnett Stripers earned their third win in the last four games, 8-4, over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
After belting a solo home run (7) in the first inning and lacing an RBI double in the fifth, Camargo hit an RBI single off Chad Sobotka to score Cristian Pache for a 5-0 lead in the seventh. The Stripers (26-33) added three more insurance runs in the inning to make it 8-0 and pull away from the Sounds (36-22).
Camargo (3-for-5, 3 RBIs) and Terrance Gore (3-for-3) were two of five Stripers to post multi-hit games. Jaseeel De La Cruz (W, 1-2) tossed three scoreless innings in relief for his first Triple-A win. Starter Jose Rodriguez allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings while striking out five.
Camargo has hit safely in 21 of 27 games since June 10, batting .337 with nine doubles, a triple, four homers and 14 RBIs. With Gore’s three-hit performance, he is now batting .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles and 13 stolen bases this season. Pache has four consecutive multi-hit efforts, batting .533 (8-for-15, HR, 3 RBI) in that span.
Gwinnett faces Nashville again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-2, 12.27 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers while the Sounds haven't announced a starter.
