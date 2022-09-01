LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers did not find an answer for Jacksonville starter Jeff Lindgren as they fell to 3-1 to the Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Ozzie Albies went 0-for-4 in his first game on a rehab assignment.
Jacksonville (68-58) scored two runs in the third on singles by Brian Miller and Erik Gonzalez off Ian Anderson (L, 1-1). The Stripers (60-66) retaliated with a run in the bottom of the inning on a single by Rylan Bannon. Victor Victor Mesa lined a home run (1) off the right field foul pole in the sixth inning to provide the Jumbo Shrimp with insurance.
Bannon had the Stripers' sole two-hit game (2-for-4) and drove in their lone run, while Alex Dickerson (1-for-4) knocked a double. For Jacksonville, Gonzalez finished 3-for-5 (double, RBI), and starter Jeff Lindgren (W, 3-2) tossed 7.0 one-run innings, allowing just four hits and walking one.
Bannon has now reached base in all 12 games with Gwinnett, hitting .359 (14-for-39) over the stretch. Albies' appearance was his first with Gwinnett since July 31, 2017. Right-hander Odalvi Javier made his Triple-A debut in the eighth inning, walking one and striking out two over an inning of work.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Mike Soroka (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Kent (6-9, 5.35 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Rookie Spencer Strider pitched eight scoreless innings and set a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 16 strikeouts as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday. Click for more.
