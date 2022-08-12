Stripers logo.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers led 2-0 midway through the second inning, but the Nashville Sounds awoke with 11 unanswered runs in an 11-2 rout on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Hernan Perez staked the Stripers (51-58) to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double to right-center. In the second, Greyson Jenista homered (11) on the first pitch he saw from Dylan File to make it 2-0. Gwinnett never tallied another hit, however, and Nashville erupted for 11 runs over the next five innings. Pablo Reyes tied the game with an RBI double in the third and smacked a two-run single highlighting a three-run fourth. Joey Wiemer capped the scoring with a two-run homer (1) in the sixth.

