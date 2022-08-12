NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers led 2-0 midway through the second inning, but the Nashville Sounds awoke with 11 unanswered runs in an 11-2 rout on Friday night at First Horizon Park.
Hernan Perez staked the Stripers (51-58) to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double to right-center. In the second, Greyson Jenista homered (11) on the first pitch he saw from Dylan File to make it 2-0. Gwinnett never tallied another hit, however, and Nashville erupted for 11 runs over the next five innings. Pablo Reyes tied the game with an RBI double in the third and smacked a two-run single highlighting a three-run fourth. Joey Wiemer capped the scoring with a two-run homer (1) in the sixth.
Perez and Jenista each finished 1-for-4 with an RBI for Gwinnett. For Nashville, File (W, 7-6) tossed 6.0 two-run innings and struck out eight. Reyes went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Sal Frelick went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, and one RBI.
Back-up catcher Dawson Dimon became the first position player to pitch for the Stripers this season, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning and inducing a double play in the eighth. He has a 0.00 ERA over four career pitching appearances. Perez now has a nine-game hitting streak, batting .394 (13-for-33, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 7 runs, 3 RBIs) since July 14.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Saturday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park.
