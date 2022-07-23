MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two-run doubles by Braden Shewmake and Alex Dickerson helped lift the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-6 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
With back-to-back wins in Memphis (50-42), the Stripers (46-46) are back to the .500 mark for the first time since they were 35-35 on June 24.
Gwinnett stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Preston Tucker lofted a sacrifice fly scoring Hernan Perez and Mike Ford doubled to score Shewmake. In the second, Shewmake's two-out, two-run double extended the lead to 4-3. Memphis climbed to within 4-3 after the fifth, but Dickerson's two-run double highlighted a three-run seventh that raised the advantage back to 7-3.
Chadwick Tromp blasted a solo home run (10) in the ninth to make it 8-3. In the bottom of the ninth, Alec Burleson launched a three-run homer (17) to bring the Redbirds within two runs, but their comeback ended there.
Shewmake led all hitters, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Dickerson finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. For Memphis, Burleson went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Nolan Kingham (W, 3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Freddy Tarnok for the win.
Perez extended his hitting streak to five games (.500, 9-for-18 since July 14), while Tucker extended his RBI streak to five games (7 RBI since July 13). Reliever Tyler Ferguson tossed a scoreless eighth inning, extending his scoreless innings streak to 12 2/3 over his last 12 outings dating back to June 16 with Double-A Mississippi.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Bryce Elder (5-4, 4.78 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Aaron Brooks (5-4, 5.69 ERA) for the Redbirds.
