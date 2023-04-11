LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning, but a three-run seventh inning for the Memphis provided the winning cushion as the Redbirds won 4-1 on an Education Day matinee game at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (2-7) has now lost three consecutive home games and five straight overall.
As has been the case in all four home games for Gwinnett, the visiting team recorded a first-inning run, this time on an RBI groundout from Ivan Herrera. The Stripers loaded the bases in the third inning, but Memphis starter Gordon Graceffo struck out Joe Hudson and Justin Dean to preserve the 1-0 lead.
Entering the sixth with the same score, Braden Shewmake doubled to right field to score Forrest Wall and knot the game at 1-1. Masyn Winn drove in a pair on an RBI single as part of a three-run Memphis (5-5) seventh off Richard Lovelady (L, 0-1). The Stripers would generate only one further hit as Guillermo Zuniga secured the save (2).
Shewmake (1-for-4, double, RBI) collected his third extra-base hit of the season. Roddery Munoz struck out one batter in the three he faced in a perfect Triple-A debut inning for the Stripers in the sixth. Moises Gomez (3-for-4) picked up his second multi-hit game in a row and Masyn Winn (2-for-4, 2 RBI) posted the only multi-RBI outing for either side.
Vaughn Grissom struck out three times after entering the game without one in 39 prior plate appearances to open the season. His eight-game hitting streak was also snapped. Shewmake now has an RBI in eight of nine games after recording his team-leading eighth RBI in the sixth inning. Through two starts, Michael Soroka has gone 7.2 innings with two runs on seven hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts. The Stripers are now 0-4 in day games this year.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Domingo Robles (0-1, 2.25 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Liberatore (2-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Redbirds.
