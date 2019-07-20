LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers continued their historic power pace at the plate in Friday night’s 8-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings at Coolray Field.
Home runs by Alex Jackson and Riley Unroe ran the Stripers season home run total to 156 in 98 games, leaving them just six short of the combined Gwinnett/Richmond single-season franchise record of 161, set in 1993.
They still have a way to go to catch the International League’s all-time single season record of 232 by the old Baltimore Orioles in 1932, however the Stripers have already shattered the all-time Gwinnett record of 123 set in 2011, and at their current pace would finish with 222.
Individually, Adam Duvall came into Saturday’s game against Rochester sitting on history with an IL-leading 28 homers on the season, needing just one more to break a tie and claim Gwinnett’s single-season record, which he currently shares with Ernesto Mejia, who hit 28 in 2013.
The 30-year-old outfielder also came into Saturday’s game having hit nine homers in his past 25 games dating back to June 23.
With Jackson having also reached the 20-homer mark earlier in the homestand, this season marks just the third time since the franchise moved to Gwinnett in 2009 that a pair of players haver hit 20 or more in a season, joining Stefan Gartrell (25) and Mauro Gomez (24) in 2011 and Mejia (24) and Gartrell (20) a year later in 2012.
They made even more history when Winder native Travis Demeritte belted his 20th homer of the season in Saturday’s game, giving the Stripers three players with 20 or more on the season for the first time since moving to Gwinnett, and a fourth could be on the horizon with Rafael Ortega just two away with 18.
And the Stripers power has been distributed throughout the line-up. With Unroe’s homer in his first Triple-A game of the season after being called up form Double-A Mississippi earlier in the day, he became the 16th different player to go deep for the club this season.
Adding Austin Riley, who was called up to the Atlanta Braves in May, into the equation, seven different Stripers have reached double digits in homers for the season, including Duvall (28), Jackson (22 after a HR on Saturday), Demeritte (20), Ortega (18), Riley (15), Andres Blanco (13) and Sean Kazmar Jr. (10).
Bullpen logging plenty of overtime
It’s not just the offense that has contributed to the Stripers IL-leading record of 18-8 since June 22.
The pitching has also been solid since that time, with the bullpen having been particularly important during the team’s current homestand, thanks in no small part to the Braves calling up scheduled starters just hours before their outings in Gwinnett — Kyle Wright on Wednesday and Patrick Weigel on Friday — plus a minor injury that cut short Kolby Allard’s start on Monday.
In all, Stripers relievers have logged 18 2/3 innings over the first four games over the homestand heading into Saturday night’s game, with left-hander Thomas Burrows having seen action in three of the first four games, totaling five innings in those outings.
Hoekstra growing in new role on the mound
One of the biggest, and most unexpected, heroes out of the Stripers bullpen during the past week has been Kurt Hoekstra.
Biggest because the 6-foot-2, 210-pound right-hander logged 5 1/3 innings over two outings this week, including a critical, and career-high, 3 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts to start the game in the Stripers’ 8-4 win over Rochester on Friday.
Surprising because up until this season, he wasn’t even a full-time pitcher.
Selected as an infielder by Atlanta in the 21st round of the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the 26-year-old Hoekstra toiled four seasons in the Braves’ minor-league system as a shortstop, third baseman and first baseman, hitting .248 with nine homers and 48 RBIs 936 at bats over three different levels.
But a decision during in an extra-inning game with his bullpen taxed while playing for Class A Rome in 2017 led to an experiment — one that seems to be working out.
“Last year, I threw in extra innings when we were losing,” Hoekstra recalled. “And it went good, and (some Braves scouts) were in town, and they had me throw a couple of bullpen (sessions), and this offseason, we decided to put the bat down and go full-time. I pitched in high school, and I pitched in college a little bit, but it’s full-time now.”
Hoekstra threw a total of four innings over three outings over the remainder of the 2017, and then five innings over five outings while still primarily playing infield a year ago.
But his year, it’s been all on the mound, and he’s responded fairly well. While he has an 0-3 record, he also has eight saves in nine opportunities with an impressive 2.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings over 27 combined appearances with Rome, Class A (Advanced) Florida and Gwinnett.
After Friday’s game, Hoekstra is 0-0 with a solid 3.24 ERA and eight strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings over three outings with the Stripers.
“I’m real blessed for the opportunity,” Hoekstra said. “It’s so quick with how everything’s gone. I’m glad how everything’s going. I’m enjoying it a lot. Hopefully, it continues to go like this.”