CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Orlando Arcia, Johan Camargo and Travis Demeritte teamed up to hit the first set of back-to-back-to-back home runs in Gwinnett history Saturday night in the Stripers' 7-3 win over the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.
Up 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Stripers (4-1) put the game away on the historic trio of blasts. Arcia (2) clubbed a two-run shot to right-center, Camargo (2) lifted off to left field, and Demeritte (2) went deep to center for a 5-0 lead. All three homers were surrendered by Charlotte (1-4) left-hander Matt Tomshaw (L, 0-1).
Connor Johnstone (W, 1-0) was brilliant in a spot start for the Stripers, firing five innings of one-hit baseball and striking out five. Camargo added another solo homer (3) in the seventh to complete a 2-for-4, two-RBI game.
The sixth inning marked just the fourth three-homer inning in Gwinnett history and first since July 1, 2019 at Norfolk. Since allowing 18 runs in the first two games of the series, Stripers’ pitchers have posted a 0.90 ERA (2 ER in 20.0 IP) over the last three games.
Gwinnett plays again at Charlotte on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Truist Field. LHP Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jimmy Lambert (0-0, 20.25 ERA) for the Knights.
