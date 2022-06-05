LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers could not figure out Louisville starter Ben Lively, who tossed six scoreless innings to lead the Bats to a 6-0 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Colin Moran put Louisville (20-33) on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run (1) off Bryce Elder. The Bats added four more runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Lorenzo Cedrola, an RBI double by Juniel Querecuto and two-run single by Taylor Motter off Brandon Brennan.
Elder (L, 2-2) tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits. Ryan Goins went 1-for-3 with a double, while Alex Dickerson and Phil Gosselin each singled for Gwinnett (27-27). For Louisville, Lively (W, 2-4) scattered two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out nine. Cedrola went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The shutout loss was the Stripers’ fifth this season, dropping their record to 3-5 in shutout decisions. Gosselin is batting .344 (31-for-90) in 24 games since May 1. Preston Tucker saw his six-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-3.
Gwinnett plays at Jacksonville on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (1-2, 5.09 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. lefty Will Stewart (0-0, 4.20 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.