LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers saw a seventh-inning lead slip away again on Sunday afternoon as they fell 4-2 to the Durham Bulls at Coolray Field.
The Stripers led 2-0 entering the eighth but dropped their fourth straight game.
Gwinnett (65-74) broke the scoreless tie in the fifth when Delino DeShields Jr. lofted a two-out RBI single to left. Taylor Motter blasted a 440-foot solo home run (19) to deep left-center in the sixth to push the lead to 2-0. The score held there until Bligh Madris smashed a three-run homer (8) off Jacob Webb (L, 2-3) in the top of the eighth to give Durham a decisive lead. Miles Mastrobuoni added an RBI single in the ninth.
Silvino Bracho made the spot start for Gwinnett, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings on two hits and striking out five. Ryan Casteel (2-for-3, run) and Yariel Gonzalez (2-for-3) both reached three times. Motter tallied the team's lone extra-base hit with the homer. For the Bulls, Madris hit the decisive three-run homer in his Durham debut, while David Rodriguez picked up two doubles. Josh Lowe had three hits, including a double.
Gwinnett is now 53-5 this season when leading after seven innings. Motter has homered five times in his last six games since September 8, batting .526 with eight RBIs and a 1.977 OPS.
Gwinnett now plays Tuesday at Memphis, at 7:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.
