LAWRENCEVILLE – In a game that saw five combined home runs, the Gwinnett Stripers fell 4-3 to the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (61-47) and Memphis (51-57) split the series 3-3.
The Redbirds took a 3-2 lead with a two-run blast by Evan Mendoza (1) to center field off Jay Flaa (L, 1-2) in the fifth inning. Kramer Robertson added the eventual winning run in the sixth inning, blasting a solo shot to center field off Thomas Burrows, making it a 4-2 game.
Yolmer Sanchez tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning with a solo homer (9) off T.J. Zeuch (W, 3-3). Jason Kipnis gave Gwinnett a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with another solo shot (7) off Zeuch. Connor Johnstone allowed one run over 4.0 innings in his second spot start of the series. Victor Arano and Yoan Lopez kept Memphis from scoring in the eighth and ninth inning, keeping the deficit at one run.
Through his first five September games, Sanchez is batting .400 (4-for-10) with a double, homer, three RBIs, two runs and four walks. Johan Camargo finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single for his 25th multi-hit game for Gwinnett this season. With the series split, the Stripers ended their three-series winning streak at Coolray Field (last home series loss was July 6-11 vs. Nashville).
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday against Columbus at 6:15 p.m. at Huntington Park. LHP Kyle Muller (3-2, 3.03 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Clippers.
