MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to take late leads of 4-3 and 5-4, but it wasn't enough in a 6-5 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Pinch hitter Moises Gomez launched a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Redbirds (51-42) averted a three-game sweep.
Pat Valaika started the Gwinnett (46-47) comeback with an RBI single in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 3-1. In the eighth, Ryan Casteel blasted a three-run home run (8) down the left-field line off Aaron Brooks to give the Stripers their first lead of the day at 4-3. Paul DeJong's solo homer (15) off Jay Jackson tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth.
In the ninth, Delino DeShields Jr. drew a leadoff walk, stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake as Gwinnett went back ahead 5-4. In the bottom of the ninth, however, Thomas Burrows (L, 4-2) allowed a leadoff single to Evan Mendoza and Gomez's first-pitch two-run homer (4) ending the game.
Casteel had a game-high three RBIs, finishing 1-for-4 with the homer. Shewmake (2-for-3, double, run, RBI), Valaika (2-for-5, RBI), and Ryan Goins (2-for-5, run) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Starter Bryce Elder delivered a quality start in a no-decision, holding Memphis to three runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.
Gwinnett is now 5-5 in games decided by walk-off this season. The Stripers missed their chance to sweep a series for the first time in 2022, losing their 11th consecutive series finale (now 3-13 in finales overall).
Gwinnett now plays Jacksonville on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
