CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed the rest of the way, sending the Gwinnett Stripers to a 9-3 loss on Saturday night at Truist Field.
Gwinnett (49-55) has lost four straight games after winning the opener on Tuesday against Charlotte (40-64).
RBI singles by Jake Burger and Zach Remillard highlighted Charlotte's decisive four-run first against Stripers starter Kyle Muller (L, 5-6). Gwinnett got to within one run as Joe Dunand (5) and Braden Shewmake (7) each launched homers off Kyle Kubat. The Knights followed with five unanswered runs, however, as Mark Payton (14) and Burger (5) each homered.
Shewmake (2-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) and Dunand (2-for-3, homer, 2 runs, RBI) each finished with multi-hit games for the Stripers. Burger went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Knights. Four Charlotte relievers including J.B. Olson (W, 1-2) combined on 4.2 scoreless, four-hit innings.
Shortly after hitting his two-run homer in the top of the fifth, Shewmake exited the game due to injury after colliding with left fielder Travis Demeritte on Carlos Perez's triple to shallow left in the bottom of the fifth. Demeritte stayed in the game.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Truist Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (5-5, 5.38 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Tobias Myers (1-9, 6.00 ERA) for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.