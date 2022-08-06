Shewmake 5.22 [Josh Conner].jpg
JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed the rest of the way, sending the Gwinnett Stripers to a 9-3 loss on Saturday night at Truist Field.

Gwinnett (49-55) has lost four straight games after winning the opener on Tuesday against Charlotte (40-64).

