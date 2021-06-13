MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A walk-off single by Ali Sanchez gave the Memphis Redbirds a 7-6 win in 10 innings and a series split over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
After the Stripers (18-18) tied the game at 6-6 in the ninth inning on a two-out, two-run home run by Phillip Ervin (2), the Redbirds (15-21) bounced back to win on Sanchez’s bases-loaded two-out single off Jay Flaa (L, 0-1).
Orlando Arcia went 1-for-5 with a homer (10) and two RBIs, and Ervin finished 1-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs. Johan Camargo recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. For Memphis, Sanchez went 3-for-5 with the game-winning RBI and Connor Jones (W, 3-2) pitched a scoreless 10th inning.
The Stripers have lost three straight against Memphis after going 8-1 in their first nine meetings. Gwinnett falls to 3-3 in extra innings and 6-5 in last-at-bat decisions this season.
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday against Nashville at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryse Wilson (3-1, 5.00 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Sounds.
