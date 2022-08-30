LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers fell 7-6 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a back-and-forth 11-inning battle on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Alex Dickerson lofted a towering two-run homer (10) down the right field line to tie the game. Homers by Bryan De La Cruz (4) and Troy Johnston (2) moved Jacksonville (66-58) ahead, but the Stripers (60-64) tied the game on a Hernan Perez double and took a 5-4 lead on Taylor Motter's sacrifice fly in the fifth. Johnston's second homer (3) of the night knotted the game at 5-5 in the sixth.
Santiago Chavez’s double off Tyler Ferguson (L, 0-3) to lead off the 11th proved to be the winning run.
Dickerson finished the night 2-for-5 (double, homer, run, 3 RBIs), while Perez (2-for-5, double, 2 runs, RBI) and Tyler White (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit performances. Starter Jared Shuster allowed four runs, two earned on four hits over 5.0 innings. For Jacksonville, Johnston had 10 total bases on a 3-for-4 night (double, 2 homers, 3 runs, 2 RBIs).
The Stripers are now 14-11 in games decided in the last at-bat. Perez has now posted eight multi-hit performances in his last 13 games, hitting .415 (22-for-53) over the stretch. Rylan Bannon went 0-for-4 with a walk and has now reached safely in all 11 games as a Striper.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (6-6, 2.98 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Bryan Hoeing (7-5, 5.44 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
