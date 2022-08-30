Dickerson 8.30 [Paul Daniel].jpg
Paul Daniel/Gwinnett Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers fell 7-6 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a back-and-forth 11-inning battle on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Alex Dickerson lofted a towering two-run homer (10) down the right field line to tie the game. Homers by Bryan De La Cruz (4) and Troy Johnston (2) moved Jacksonville (66-58) ahead, but the Stripers (60-64) tied the game on a Hernan Perez double and took a 5-4 lead on Taylor Motter's sacrifice fly in the fifth. Johnston's second homer (3) of the night knotted the game at 5-5 in the sixth.

