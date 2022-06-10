JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gwinnett Stripers allowed the final five runs of the game to turn a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Stripers (29-29) tied the game in the third as Greyson Jenista launched an opposite-field solo home run (7) to left off starter Elieser Hernandez and Delino DeShields Jr. singled and scored on a passed ball by catcher Lorenzo Quintana. The 2-2 tie was short lived as Lewin Diaz tripled and scored on a single by Peyton Burdick in the bottom of the third for a 3-2 Jacksonville advantage. The Jumbo Shrimp added four more runs for a 7-2 final.
Jenista went 2-for-4 with the homer and one RBI, and Preston Tucker had the only other extra-base hit for Gwinnett, going 1-for-4 with a double. Burdick went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Jacksonville. Hernandez (W, 1-0) tossed 5.0 two-run innings for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Jenista has homered three times over his last nine games following a 28-game homer drought. Gwinnett is now 3-7 (.300) in 10 games all-time in the state of Florida.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (2-2, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Bryan Hoeing (4-2, 5.18 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
The frame for the pedestrian Rogers Bridge was set in place on Friday morning, in the same spot where the old bridge used to stand. Once the bridge is completed, it will connect parks and trails in Duluth and Johns Creek over the Chattahoochee River. Click for more.
