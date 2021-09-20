Gwinnett Stripers’ right-hander Kyle Wright has been named by Minor League Baseball as the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for Sept. 13-19, it was announced Monday.
Wright made two starts during the week, going 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA (4 ER in 15.0 IP), 0.60 WHIP, .140 BAA, two walks, and 11 strikeouts. After pitching six four-run innings in Gwinnett’s 6-5 win on Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, he delivered the longest start of his professional career on Sept. 19, a nine-inning complete-game shutout as the Stripers beat the Sounds 7-0. Wright carried a perfect game through 6 1/3 innings and ultimately held Nashville to just two hits as he became the seventh pitcher in Gwinnett history with a nine-inning complete-game shutout (first since Williams Perez on May 6, 2016 vs. Charlotte).
The 25-year-old Wright is 9-5 with a 3.34 ERA (46 ER in 124.0 IP) over 22 starts with Gwinnett this season. Through Sept. 19, he leads the Triple-A East in ERA, shutouts (2), starts (T-1st), complete games (T-1st, 2), and innings (124.0), and ranks among the league’s top five in strikeouts (2nd, 123), WHIP (3rd, 1.21), wins (T-3rd), and BAA (4th, .232).
It is the first career Pitcher of the Week award for Wright, who has made 50 appearances (47 starts) for Gwinnett since 2018. He is the third Stripers player to win a Triple-A East award in 2021, joining Bryse Wilson (Pitcher of the Week for June 28-July 4) and William Contreras (Player of the Week for July 12-18).
