NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers opened up a 5-0 lead early and hung on late in a 7-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday night at Harbor Park.
Greyson Jenista and Hernan Perez each homered for the Stripers (24-23), who took a 3-2 series lead this week against the Tides (22-25).
Perez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning off Rico Garcia (L, 0-1). The lead grew to 5-0 in the fourth as Alex Dickerson lined an RBI single and Jenista belted a three-run home run (6) off the video board in right-center. Dickerson added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Perez lofted a solo homer (3) to left field in the seventh for a 7-3 advantage. Norfolk scored in the ninth and put the tying runs aboard, but Seth Elledge (S, 1) struck out pinch hitter D.J. Stewart to end the game.
Perez (3-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs) and John Nogowski (3-for-4) each had three hits, while Jenista (1-for-4, homer) had a game-high three RBIs. Dickerson added two RBIs, going 1-for-3. Connor Johnstone tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in a spot start. Brad Brach (W, 3-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out two in relief.
Victor Vodnik gave up his first earned run of the season, snapping a 10-game scoreless streak. Jenista has homered twice in his last three games after not going deep in a 28-game stretch from April 13-May 24. Gwinnett improves to 8-3 against Norfolk this season.
Gwinnett and Norfolk finish their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park in Norfolk. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (2-1, 5.00 ERA) is the Stripers' projected starting pitcher vs. right-hander Dean Kremer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Tides.
