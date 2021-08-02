The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for the first time in August as they host the Charlotte Knights for a six-game series from Aug. 3-8.
The homestand includes a Salute to First Responders on Fireworks Friday (Aug. 6), and a Replica “Fish Scales” Jersey Giveaway (Aug. 7).
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, Aug. 3 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.
Thursday, Aug. 5 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County’s Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión.
Friday, Aug. 6 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Salute to First Responders: The Stripers will honor our local first responders who serve our local community every day.
Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.
Saturday, Aug. 7 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5 p.m.
Replica “Fish Scales” Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive replica “Fish Scales” jerseys, presented by Northside Hospital. These jerseys are modeled after the Stripers’ popular Outdoors Night uniforms in 2019 and are available in medium and extra-large sizes only.
Sunday, Aug. 8 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12 p.m.
Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
