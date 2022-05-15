DURHAM, N.C. — Phil Gosselin homered twice and both Preston Tucker and John Nogowski also went deep, but the Gwinnett Stripers couldn’t come back from a late four-run deficit in a 6-4 loss to the Durham Bulls on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Gwinnett (17-19) lost four out of six games in the series.
Tucker’s solo drive (2) into the Tobacco Road restaurant in left-center gave Gwinnett a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Durham (16-20) responded with homers from Rene Pinto (3) and Tristan Gray (6) off Touki Toussaint (L, 1-1) for a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Josh Lowe tacked on two runs with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and RBI double in the eighth, and Isaac Paredes also lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Gosselin homered in the sixth and again in the eighth (2-3) to help Gwinnett keep it close, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Gray went 1-for-2 with the homer and two RBIs, and Lowe went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Durham.
The two-homer effort for Gosselin was just the third of his pro career and first since July 25, 2020 with Philadelphia vs. Miami. He is the third Stripers player with a multi-homer game this season, joining Greyson Jenista (April 12 vs. Nashville) and Chadwick Tromp (May 3 vs. Charlotte).
Gwinnett returns home Tuesday to face Memphis at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.