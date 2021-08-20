LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Atlanta Braves’ No. 11 prospect Bryce Elder earned a win in his Triple-A debut as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Louisville Bats 10-5 on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Stripers (54-40) tallied a season-high five home runs in the contest, one each from Johan Camargo, Jason Kipnis, Eddie Rosario, Yolmer Sanchez and Jonathan Morales.
The Stripers never trailed after a two-out RBI single by Morales in the second inning, but opened up a commanding 4-0 lead in the third on back-to-back homers by Camargo (13) and Kipnis (6) off Bats starter Riley O’Brien (L, 6-6). Rosario added a three-run blast (2) in the sixth, and Sanchez (8) and Morales (2) each smacked solo shots in the seventh.
Elder (W, 1-0) allowed two runs on three hits over five innings, walked three and struck out six in his Stripers debut. Morales tallied a season-high four hits, going 4-for-4 with a double, homer, and three RBIs. Kipnis went 3-for-3 with a homer and one RBI, and Rosario went 1-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Four Louisville, Alfredo Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs.
Elder is now 10-2 with a 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and .208 BAA in 19 starts between High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi, and Triple-A Gwinnett this year. Camargo has homered three times in the series at Louisville (Nos. 11-13), tallying five RBIs. The Stripers have won seven consecutive road games (since July 30 at Memphis) and seven consecutive games over Louisville (since May 14). Gwinnett is 14-0 when scoring in double figures this year.
Gwinnett plays at Louisville again Saturday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Jose Rodriguez (3-3, 6.02 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (4-1, 3.33 ERA) for the Bats.
Using news reports and historical websites, Stacker compiled a list of 50 countries and when they gave a majority of the women the right to vote. The countries are listed in chronological order. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.