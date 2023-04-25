LAWRENCEVILLE — Four Gwinnett pitchers combined to allow only two runs to the Buffalo Bisons in the series opener, but that proved to be enough as the Stripers mustered only one run of their own in a 2-1 loss on Tuesday at Coolray Field.
The Bisons (9-12) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth on a solo home run from Wynton Bernard (1) off Stripers’ starter Beau Burrows. Gwinnett (7-14) got the first three batters on in the fifth and evened the score as Justin Dean drove in Magneuris Sierra with a sacrifice fly. Vinny Capra dropped an RBI double into left field in the sixth to recapture the lead at 2-1, but Matt Swarmer (L, 1-3) stranded two runners to keep it close. The Stripers put the first two on base in the ninth, but Paul Fry (S, 1) got the next three batters in order to seal the 2-1 Buffalo win.
Bernard (1-for-2, homer, 2 runs, RBI) scored both Buffalo runs and recorded his first homer of the season. Forrest Wall (3-for-5, walk) extended his team-best on-base streak to 14 games by reaching in his first three at-bats. Thomas Hatch (W, 3-0) tossed 3.0 innings for Buffalo, allowing only one run while striking out a pair to pick up the win.
The Stripers have now lost nine straight home games and are a combined 4-for-50 with runners in scoring position over the last three games at Coolray Field. Joshua Fuentes (2-for-4) extended his hitting streak to six games. Gwinnett is now 2-7 in day games in 2023.
Gwinnett and Buffalo play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
