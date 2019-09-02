DURHAM, N.C. – Sean Kazmar Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, and Jack Lopez belted a two-run home run as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Durham Bulls 8-5 on Monday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
With the regular-season finale win, the Stripers (80-59) join the 2009 club (81-63) as the only Gwinnett clubs to win 80 games in a season.
The Stripers opened a 4-0 lead as Kazmar Jr. lined an RBI single in the third and laced a three-run double in the fifth. Lopez blasted a two-run home run (12) to left in the fifth, raising the lead to 6-0. Durham (75-64) cut it to 6-1 on a Mac James RBI single in the fifth, but Ryan LaMarre’s two-run single put Gwinnett up 8-1 in the seventh. The Bulls got homers from Mike Brosseau and Jason Coats in a four-run eighth to make it 8-5, but drew no closer.
Huascar Ynoa (W, 3-5) limited the Bulls to one run on three hits over five innings and struck out four for the win. Rehabbing Darren O’Day struck out two in a scoreless inning before Tyler Matzek and Patrick Weigel combined to allow four runs over the final three innings.
In addition to Kazmar Jr.’s effort, LaMarre went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Lopez went 1-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Lopez’s home run was Gwinnett’s 200th of the season. LaMarre extended his on-base streak to 35 games, the longest active streak in the International League.
Despite the loss, Durham clinched the IL Wild Card spot as Charlotte lost 7-6 at Norfolk.
Gwinnett now plays Game 1 of the first round of the Governors’ Cup Playoffs against Columbus at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryse Wilson (10-7, 3.42 ERA) will start for the Stripers, while the Clippers have not named a starting pitcher.