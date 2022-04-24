JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gwinnett Stripers rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning for the second straight day, but this time around lost in walk-off fashion 5-4 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Back-to-back two-out RBI doubles by Braden Shewmake and Pat Valaika brought the Stripers (6-12) back from a 4-2 deficit in the top of the ninth against lefty Jake Fishman (BS, W, 3-0). With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, R.J. Alaniz (L, 0-1) struck out a pair before walking the bases loaded. Lorenzo Quintana ended the game with a two-out single past a diving Justin Dean in the right field corner for the Jacksonville (10-8) win.
Valaika finished 3-for-4 with a double and game-high three RBIs, while Shewmake went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base, and run scored. Huascar Ynoa yielded three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.
William Woods struck out two more batters over one scoreless inning, giving him seven strikeouts in eight batters faced to start his Triple-A career. The Stripers are now 2-2 in games decided in the last at-bat this season, with each of their last three games finishing in that fashion.
Gwinnett returns home Tuesday to play Norfolk at 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz (0-2, 8.22 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers, while the Tides haven't named a starter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.