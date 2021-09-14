LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers turned a 5-4-3 double play to escape a ninth inning jam, preserving a 6-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Jason Kipnis blasted a two-run home run (10) off Josh Lindblom (L, 5-4) in the fifth inning to give Gwinnett (67-48) its first lead at 5-4. Johan Camargo tripled to score Kipnis in the seventh inning, giving the Stripers a 6-4 advantage. Nashville’s Matt Lipka grounded into a double play with runners at the corners to end the game in the ninth.
Kipnis finished 2-for-3 with a double, homer, three runs and three RBIs. Ryan Goins lined a solo shot (6) to right field in the second inning. Camargo went 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Kyle Wright (W, 8-5) allowed four earned runs over six innings for his team-leading eighth victory. Chris Martin tossed a hitless seventh inning in his first rehab appearance with the Stripers. Brooks Wilson (S, 1) recorded a save in his Triple-A debut.
Kipnis is batting .480 (12-for-25) with three doubles, four homers, eight runs and 10 RBIs in 10 September games. Gwinnett has now won eight consecutive series openers, including their last two against Nashville. Despite the victory, Gwinnett was mathematically eliminated from winning the Triple-A East Southeast Division as Durham (73-42) beat Charlotte 6-2 on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryce Elder (2-1, 2.78 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Colin Rea (2-2, 3.04 ERA) for the Sounds.
