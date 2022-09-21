MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Home runs by Jake Marisnick and Taylor Motter gave the Gwinnett Stripers a 5-2 lead through five innings, but the Memphis Redbirds scored the game's final four runs to win 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Marisnick's first clout with the Stripers (66-75) tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning, and Motter's three-run blast (20) gave Gwinnett a 5-2 lead in the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, however, Kyle Muller yielded a game-tying three-run homer to Justin Toerner (1) to make it 5-5. In the eighth, Seth Elledge (L, 1-5) allowed a leadoff walk to Luken Baker, who scored from third with two outs on a wild pitch from Tyler Ferguson.
Marisnick went 3-for-5 with the homer, two RBIs, and one stolen base for Gwinnett. Tyler White (3-for-4) also had a three-hit day, while Motter went 1-for-5 with the homer and a game-high three RBIs. For Memphis, Toerner went 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs, and Clint Coulter also homered in a 2-for-4 effort. Kodi Whitley (W, 1-0) and Genesis Cabrera (S, 1) each tossed 1.0 scoreless inning.
Muller struck out nine over 6.0 innings, raising his International League-leading strikeout total to 159. Motter extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and is batting .429 (15-for-35) with three doubles, six homers, eight runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.541 OPS in that stretch.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Mike Soroka (0-2, 6.43 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Liberatore (0-7, 7.65 ERA) for the RedBirds.
