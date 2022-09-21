Motter 9.18 [Josh Conner].jpg
JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Home runs by Jake Marisnick and Taylor Motter gave the Gwinnett Stripers a 5-2 lead through five innings, but the Memphis Redbirds scored the game's final four runs to win 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Marisnick's first clout with the Stripers (66-75) tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning, and Motter's three-run blast (20) gave Gwinnett a 5-2 lead in the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, however, Kyle Muller yielded a game-tying three-run homer to Justin Toerner (1) to make it 5-5. In the eighth, Seth Elledge (L, 1-5) allowed a leadoff walk to Luken Baker, who scored from third with two outs on a wild pitch from Tyler Ferguson.

