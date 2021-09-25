DURHAM, N.C. – Despite three hits and a home run from Drew Waters and six scoreless innings from Kyle Wright, the Gwinnett Stripers suffered their fourth straight loss in Durham on Saturday night, falling 3-2 in 10 innings to the Bulls.
Dalton Kelly’s walk-off sacrifice fly to right field off Trevor Kelley (L, 2-4) scored pinch runner Vidal Brujan from third base in the bottom of the 10th. Durham (81-43) tied the game in the seventh on a two-run homer from former Gwinnett catcher David Freitas (3) off Jesse Biddle.
Waters went 3-for-4 with two singles and a solo home run (10) as the Stripers (68-55 built a 2-0 lead against Brent Honeywell Jr. Travis Demeritte lined a two-out RBI single scoring Waters to end Gwinnett’s 16-inning scoring drought in the first. Wright scattered three hits over six scoreless innings and struck out six in a no-decision. Freitas went 2-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs for Durham, and Shawn Armstrong (W, 3-4) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.
Wright, the reigning Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week, hasn’t allowed a run over his last 16 innings. He is 7-1 with a 2.33 ERA and .197 BAA in his last 11 starts since July 27. Waters is batting .327 with four doubles, two homers, four RBIs and four stolen bases in 13 games since September 8. Gwinnett is now 0-4 in the 10-game “Triple-A Final Stretch.”
Gwinnett and Durham play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
