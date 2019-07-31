LAWRENCEVILLE – After giving up nine hits and six runs in the final three innings of Monday night’s game with the Durham Bulls, the Gwinnett Stripers needed a big start in Tuesday’s finale of the two-game series.
They got just that with four runs in the bottom of the first, plus three strong innings from Mike Foltynewicz.
Things got a bit dicey after an 83-minute rain delay, but Gwinnett built up a lead just big enough, and the bullpen got the final outs quick enough to blunt a late Durham rally and escape with a 7-6 win before 2,090 fans at Coolray Field.
Sean Kazmar Jr. went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs, while Foltynewicz continued a strong run since being sent to Triple-A by the Atlanta Braves with three shutout innings on two hits with two strikeouts before being pulled after the day to help the Stripers (64-44) increase their IL South Division lead over the Bulls (62-47) to 2 1/2 games.
“We know (Durham has) a pretty good ball club,” Kazmar said. “We know we’re in a fight every time we face them. We were able to hold on (Tuesday) night, and it was a good victory for us.”
Folytnewicz set the tone early by escaping early trouble to post a third straight strong start, even though it was eventually cut short by the rain delay.
“The last two games I’ve started have been terrific, actually,” said Foltynewicz, who is 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts and only eight walks in 33 2/3 innings since his first start back in Gwinnett on June 29. “The last two games are probably the best sliders I’ve thrown in the last year and a half, even though we didn’t get many of them (in on Tuesday). The location and the movement were where they needed to be – down and in to the lefties and away from righties.
“Really, I’m taking it one day at a time and just grinding it out and trying to get better and I’m working on different things. And with the slider being where it needs to be, I’ll just kind of go from there.”
Unlike Monday night, the Stripers’ bats didn’t let early scoring opportunities slip away, with Ryan LaMarre getting things started on the right foot by lining a solo homer to left field to lead off the game for a quick 1-0 lead.
That lead quickly grew to 3-0, with Jack Lopez singling off Anthony Banda (0-2) and Rafael Ortega following with a walk and both coming home when Kazmar lined a triple down the right field line one out later.
Pedro Florimon added an RBI single on a high-chop to third, and by the time the bottom of the first ended, Gwinnett had sent nine men to the plate and had taken a 4-0 lead.
The Stripers added another run off reliver Tyler Zombro on Florimon’s bases-loaded walk in the third to make it 5-0 before rain halted play for an hour and 23 minutes, and ended the night for Foltynewicz, who took another positive step forward after being sent down to Gwinnett from Atlanta a month ago.
After giving up singles to Dalton Kelly and Kean Wong to put runners on first and second with only one out in the top of the first, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-hander used his slider to get him out of trouble by fanning Michael Perez and Joe McCarthy.
Foltynewicz then retired six of the seven hitters he faced in the second and third before the rain came, which eventually ended his night.
But not until after getting a solid three innings in, to leave him having given up just nine hits and two earned runs with 12 strikeouts over 16 innings in his last three starts dating back to July 13.
“I threw a lot of good sliders (to the first few hitters). They just weren’t strikes,” Foltynewicz said. “They were put-away pitches, and it’s really the pitch I’m trying to focus on. Every time I try to put away (a hitter) 0-2 or 1-2 (earlier this season in the majors), it’s left over the middle and put over the fence even though I’m just trying to bury that.
“(Tuesday night), I got a little behind in the count trying to throw that pitch in there, but I got the fastball back in there and got some good grounders and pop flies (off the slider). It was only three innings, but we were on a roll there.”
The game started to get a little dicey for the Stripers after two scoreless innings from Patrick Weigel after play resumed following the rain delay.
Durham led off the top of the sixth with three straight singles, including an RBI hit from Michael Perez, and got another run when Jesus Sanchez hit into a force play later in the inning to get on the board at 5-2.
An inning later, Perez delivered a two-out RBI single off Ben Rowen that pulled the Bulls to within 5-3.
But after hitting Sanchez to bring the tying run to the plate with one out in the top of the eighth, the veteran right-hander got Jason Coats to hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Then in the bottom of the inning, Alex Jackson led off with a single, and Sean Kazmar Jr. followed with his 11th homer of the season to left-center off Durham reliever Hoby Milner to give the Stripers much-needed breathing room at 7-3.
“I’ve faced (Milner) a few times early on (this season), and he’s thrown me some fastballs in,” Kazmar said. “So I was just looking for something out over the plate, and I was lucky enough to get one and put a good swing on it.”
Those two runs proved to be big, as Durham struck for one run on a single by Lucius Fox, a ground-rule double by Kelly and an RBI ground out by Lukes to pull to within 7-4 in the top of the ninth.
One out later, Perez deposited a two-run homer into the bullpen in right to cut the lead to 7-6, and the Stripers called on Jason Creasy to try to put out the fire.
McCarthy sent a sharp liner to right, but LaMarre was playing deep, and was able to speed in and make a running catch to give Creasy his third save of the year, and the Stripers the win.