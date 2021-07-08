LAWRENCEVILLE – Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright combined to pitch 13 scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers won both games of a doubleheader, 7-2 and 6-0, over the Nashville Sounds (35-21) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
In Game 1, Cristian Pache hit a two-run single off Ryan Weber (L, 2-3) in the third inning to put Gwinnett up 3-0. Jason Kipnis (4) and Sean Kazmar Jr. (5) added a pair of two-run homers to extend the lead to 7-0.
Pache hit a first inning solo shot (3) in Game 2 to give Gwinnett (25-32) the lead, but it was Drew Waters’ three-run homer (5) off Blaine Hardy (L, 2-4) in the second inning that gave the Stripers a commanding 4-0 advantage.
Toussaint (W, 1-1) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 11 in his third rehab start with Gwinnett. Wright (W, 2-3) tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Wright’s complete-game shutout is his first of his professional career. Toussaint’s 11 strikeouts tied his single-game career high (fourth time, last was on June 30, 2018 for Mississippi at Pensacola).
Pache went a combined 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs, while Waters went a combined 3-for-8 with a double, triple, homer and three RBIs.
Kazmar is now alone in third on the Gwinnett career home run list, as his two-run clout (42) broke a tie for third place with Joey Terdoslavich. The Stripers snapped a six-game losing streak with the win in Game 1 and are now 4-2 in doubleheaders this season.
Gwinnett hosts Nashville again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The game will feature a Red, White and BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza, a patriotic fireworks display after the game, and the Stripers will also wear specialty Button Gwinnett Jerseys featuring the signature of Button Gwinnett, a nod to the signatory of the Declaration of Independence. Game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com. LHP Kyle Muller (2-1, 4.60 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (2-0, 0.91 ERA) for the Sounds.
