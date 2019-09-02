With their 2019 regular season winding down with Monday afternoon’s game in Durham and an International League South Division title in hand, the Gwinnett Stripers can now look ahead to the Governors Cup Playoffs.
And based on the moves by the Atlanta Braves when the major league rosters rosters expanded Sunday, it would appear the Stripers’ roster will still be well stocked when they open the first round series with the IL West champion Columbus Clippers on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
The Braves did recall switch-hitting utility man Johan Camargo, who had been red hot at the plate since being optioned to Gwinnett in mid-August, as well as right-handed relief pitchers Chad Sobotka and Jeremy Walker on Sunday.
However, other players on the team’s 40-man roster were left with the Stripers, including big bats like All-Star outfielder Adam Duvall and young slugger Austin Riley, as well as top pitching prospects Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright, at least for the time being.
But while manager Damon Berryhill is pleased with the make-up of the group he will have to choose his playoff roster from, he also knows there is still plenty of work to be done before Wednesday’s postseason opener.
“We don’t want to, by no means, limp into the playoffs,” Berryhill said after the team clinched it’s playoff berth with a win over Norfolk last Wednesday. “We want to keep (momentum) going. We’ve got stuff we’ve got to improve on. Defensively, we’ve played hands down our worst games … the past (week or so). Fortunately, offense has kind of carried us. We’ve got to clean some stuff up, (but) like I’ve said before, these guys don’t let bad days bother them. They come back and get right back to work and try to win the next game.”
By clinching the South Division title as early as Friday night, Berryhill was able to set his starting pitching rotation the way he chooses.
The team has announced that Wilson (10-7, IL-best 3.47 ERA), who has won his last six starts, will tentatively get the start in Game 1 against Columbus, followed by left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-1, 2.84 ERA) set for Game 2 and IL wins leader Wright (11-4, 4.17 ERA) scheduled for Game 3 when the series shifts to Ohio.
But as big as the playoffs are for Wilson and the Stripers, he says the approach to those games remain the same as they had in earning their way into the postseason during the regular season.
“Obviously making the playoffs has been a goal of ours from the beginning of the season,” Wilson said after his win over Norfolk last week. “That’s huge for us. … We’ll just go out (in the playoffs) and try to take care of business.”