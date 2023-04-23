PAPILLION, Neb. — The Gwinnett bats started strong with three runs on four hits in the first inning, but the 3-0 lead wasn’t enough as the Stripers fell 5-3 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.
Gwinnett (7-13) had its five-game winning streak snapped, but went 5-1 on its first-ever trip to Nebraska.
Forrest Wall led off the game with a double and scored on a one-out single by Nick Solak for a 1-0 Stripers’ lead. Following a single by Braden Shewmake, Yolmer Sanchez made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly scoring Solak. Hoy Park capped the first-inning scoring with an RBI double for a 3-0 advantage.
Omaha (8-11) responded with RBI hits by Angelo Castellano, Maikel Garcia, and Tyler Gentry to tie the game at 3-3 through three innings. In the fourth, Castellano lined a single off Nolan Kingham (L, 0-3) scoring Tucker Bradley for a 4-3 Storm Chasers lead. Jackson Reetz added insurance with an RBI double in the eighth.
Solak (2-for-5, RBI) and Shewmake (2-for-4, run, 2 stolen bases) each had multi-hit games, while Wall (1-for-5, double, run) and Park (1-for-3, double, RBI) had Gwinnett’s only extra-base hits. Castellano finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Omaha. Storm Chasers starter Mike Mayers (W, 1-1) yielded three runs over 5.0 innings for the win. Four Omaha relievers including Nick Wittgren (S, 2) combined on 4.0 scoreless, four-hit innings.
Wall’s double extended his on-base streak to 13 games, the longest streak on the club this year. It was his third game of the series leading off with an extra-base hit (triple on Tuesday, homer on Wednesday). Shewmake is batting .476 (10-for-21) with three doubles, two homers, eight runs scored, three RBIs, five steals, and a 1.427 OPS on a five-game hitting streak. Gwinnett starter Nick Margevicius made his Braves organization debut, working 3.0 innings (8 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) in a no-decision.
Gwinnett returns home to face Buffalo on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Michael Soroka (0-0, 1.32 ERA) is the Stripers' projected starting pitcher vs. righty Casey Lawrence (0-3, 4.26 ERA) for the Bisons.
