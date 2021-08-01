MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two-out RBI singles by Phillip Ervin and Johan Camargo snapped a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Memphis Redbirds 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
The Stripers (41-37) won fStour of the six games in Memphis (37-39) and are a Triple-A East-best 18-5 since July 8.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Ervin pulled a single into left field scoring Travis Snider. With the bases still loaded, Camargo grounded a single through the right side to score Drew Waters for a two-run lead. Both runs came off Junior Fernandez (L, 1-1).
Kyle Wright struck out a season-high 11 batters over six innings of four-hit, two-run baseball in a no-decision. Victor Arano (W, 1-1) followed with two scoreless innings, and A.J. Minter (S, 5) retired the side in order in the ninth. Camargo went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the offense. For Memphis, Conner Capel went 2-for-4 with a triple, homer (9), and two RBIs.
Sunday’s game was the first in the series to be decided by more than one run. Wright is 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA (2 ER in 26 2/3 IP) and 25 strikeouts over five starts against Memphis in 2021. Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud continued his rehab assignment, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run. Gwinnett is now 10-8 in games decided in the last at-bat this season.
Gwinnett now returns home for a Tuesday game against Charlotte at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
