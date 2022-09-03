LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers finished off a 7-0 win in the resumed action of Friday's suspended game but lost 4-3 in nine innings in the nightcap to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Hernan Perez tallied four hits and three RBIs between the two contests.
In Game 1, Gwinnett (61-67) pounced for four runs in the third coming on an RBI single by Perez and a three-run home run by Tyler White (16). Ozzie Albies' single and Alex Dickerson's two-run homer (11) in the fourth inning finished off the scoring. All runs were scored before the suspension of the game on Friday night.
In Game 2, Jacksonville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning against Gwinnett starter Darius Vines. The Stripers grabbed a run back in the bottom of the inning on a Perez RBI double scoring Taylor Motter, but the Jumbo Shrimp neutralized it in the fifth via Avisail Garcia's sacrifice fly. Gwinnett tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth on Motter's RBI double and Perez' RBI single. Brian Miller smoked the go-ahead triple to right field off William Woods (L, 1-1) in the ninth inning to score Payton Henry.
Perez went 4-for-7 (2 doubles, run, 3 RBIs) over the two contests, while Pat Valaika went 3-for-8 (double, stolen base). Mike Soroka tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in Game 1 on Friday night, striking out five, while Albies went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Stripers' shutout victory in Game 1 was their eighth of the season. After their Game 2 loss, the team is now 14-12 in games decided in the final at-bat and 5-4 in extra-inning games. Rylan Bannon extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk before departing Game 1 on Friday night after a collision at home plate. Jake Marisnick recorded his first base hit as a Striper in the sixth inning of Game 2, a leadoff triple.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Parker Bugg (1-0, 1.89 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
