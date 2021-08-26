NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After losing the lead in the eighth inning, the Gwinnett Stripers tied the game in the ninth and took the lead in the 10th to win 5-4 over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night.
Trailing 4-3 entering the ninth, Cristian Pache hit an RBI single off Chad Sobotka to score pinch runner Terrance Gore and force extra innings. William Contreras grounded an RBI single to center off Luke Barker (L, 5-5), scoring Orlando Arcia to give Gwinnett a 5-4 lead.
Pache lead Gwinnett (57-41) in the hit column, going 3-for-4 with an RBI double that put Gwinnett up 3-0 in the seventh inning. Yolmer Sanchez notched two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth inning that gave the Stripers a 1-0 lead. Kyle Muller pitched six scoreless innings (2 H, 2 BB, 4 SO) in the no-decision. Sean Newcomb (W, 3-0) tossed a scoreless ninth and 10th.
The Stripers are now 6-5 in games decided in extra innings this season. Wednesday's win is just the third time the Stripers have won when trailing after eight innings (3-35).
Pache is batting .333 (21-for-63) with six doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 17 August games. In his last seven Triple-A starts, Muller is 3-1 with a 1.18 ERA (5 ER in 38.0 IP), and 0.76 WHIP. Newcomb has not allowed a run in his last six Triple-A appearances (8.0 IP).
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Thursday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. LHP Kyle Wright (5-4, 3.46 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (4-1, 2.29 ERA) for the Sounds.
