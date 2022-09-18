LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers led 3-2 through six innings on Saturday night but surrendered three runs over the final three innings in a 5-3 loss to the Durham Bulls at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (65-73) have now dropped three straight games.
Despite Gwinnett's earlier advantages of 2-0 and 3-2, the score was tied at three apiece entering the top of the eighth. Tristan Gray drew a bases-loaded walk against reliever Roel Ramirez (L, 1-1), scoring the go-ahead run in Josh Lowe. Brett Wisely's sacrifice fly immediately afterwards provided Durham with insurance and a 5-3 lead.
Atlanta Braves' No. 17 prospect Darius Vines tossed his second quality start with Gwinnett, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.0 innings, walking one, and striking out six. Hernan Perez picked up the Stripers' sole two-hit performance (2-for-4), knocking in a run, scoring once, and stealing two bases. For Durham, Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, run, RBI, and two stolen bases.
Perez' streak of successful steals was snapped at 15 when he was caught stealing to end the fifth inning. He is now 20-for-22 on stolen base attempts this year. Gwinnett is now 50-10 this year when leading after the sixth inning.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.