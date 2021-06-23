NORFOLK, Va. – The Gwinnett Stripers were overpowered in their first pair of games against the Norfolk Tides on the season, falling 9-3 and 5-2 in a doubleheader to begin the six-game series at Harbor Park on Wednesday night.
In Game 1, Ryan McKenna crushed a two-run homer off Jose Rodriguez (L, 0-1) to cap off an eight-run first inning for the Tides (17-24), and they cruised the rest of the way.
Domingo Leyba smacked a three-run homer in Game 2 off Connor Johnstone (L, 1-6) in the bottom of the first. Tyler Nevin went back-to-back with a solo shot (9) to make it 5-0.
Ryan Goins led the Stripers (21-22) in hitting, combining to go 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Johan Camargo laced a two-run home run (5) in the fourth inning of Game 1 to put the Stripers on the board. Jason Kipnis hit his first two doubles of the season for Gwinnett, one in each game.
The Stripers fall below .500 for the first time this season after being at .500 on three separate occasions before Wednesday. Orlando Arcia reached base in Game 1 (1-for-2, RBI single in sixth) to extend his on-base streak to 14 games before going 0-for-4 to end the streak in Game 2. The Stripers were outscored 12-0 in the first inning between the two games.
Gwinnett plays again Thursday at Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. The Stripers haven't announced a starting pitcher to face LHP Zac Lowther (0-2, 3.98 ERA) for the Tides.
