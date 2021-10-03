Stripers fall to Jumbo Shrimp in season finale, finish with 71 wins

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers were shut out in the 2021 Triple-A season finale, falling 4-0 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field on Sunday afternoon.
Gwinnett finishes the season with a 71-58 record.
Brian Navarreto hit a sacrifice fly off Tucker Davidson (L, 2-2) in the second inning, scoring Isan Diaz and giving Jacksonville (75-55) a 1-0 lead. Diaz later hit an RBI triple off Jay Flaa in the sixth inning, bringing the score to 2-0. The Jumbo Shrimp scored two more runs in the sixth inning with a pair of RBI singles, extending their lead to 4-0.
Gwinnett's Chadwick Tromp singled to begin the eighth inning, ending Daniel Castano’s (W, 7-2) no-hit bid after seven innings. Johan Camargo doubled in the ninth inning, finishing 1-for-4. Trevor Kelley, Daysbel Hernandez, and Brooks Wilson combined to toss three scoreless innings in relief. Castano allowed just two hits with two strikeouts in his eight scoreless innings.
Sean Kazmar Jr. finished 0-for-4 in his 750th career game with Gwinnett. Davidson allowed one run over three innings in his first rehab start since being placed on the injured list on June 16 with left forearm inflammation. Camargo finishes the season with a .326 batting average with 24 doubles, four triples, 19 homers, 70 runs, 67 RBIs, .401 on-base percentage, .557 slugging percentage, and .958 OPS.
