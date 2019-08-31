DURHAM, N.C. — The Gwinnett Stripers lost the battle, but won the war on Friday night in Durham.
They fell victim to Michael Perez’s two-out, walk-off single in a 6-5 loss to the Bulls at Durham Athletic Park.
However, Charlotte’s 2-0 loss at Norfolk wrapped up the International League’s South Division championship for 8.
As a result, the Stripers (78-58) will open the 2019 Governors Cup Playoffs by hosting Games 1 and 2 of the semifinals by hosting the IL West Division champion Columbus Clippers on Wednesday and Thursday at Coolray Field.
In Friday’s game, Gwinnett spotted Durham (74-62) a 5-0 lead when the pulls scored two in the first inning and three more in the fourth before storming back beginning in the top of the fifth.
Jack Lopez and Johan Camargo each had an RBI single in that inning to cut the Durham lead to 5-2.
Then in the top of the eighth, Adam Duvall blasted a three-run home run to left, his club-leading 31st of the season, and the Stripers had come all the way back to tie the game at 5-all.
But in the ninth, Perez delivered his clutch walk-off single with the bases loaded and two outs off A.J. Minter (2-2) to lift Durham to the win, and pull it even with Charlotte in the race for the IL’s wild card with three games remaining, with both teams 1 1/2 games in front of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse, which remain tied with each other atop the IL North Division.
If the Bulls and Knights wind up tied after Monday’s finale, Durham would receive the wild card on the tie-breaker based on winning the head-to-head season series with Charlotte.
• Bass lines: Atlanta Braves reliever Darren O’Day made his first appearance since having his injury rehab assignment transferred to Gwinnett in Friday’s game.
The veteran right-hander threw a scoreless inning, retiring Durham in order with a strikeout.