LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers fell to the Charlotte Knights for the first time in their last 13 meetings, dropping a 10-6 decision on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett’s loss ended a 12-game winning streak against Charlotte this season (now 13-2 against the Knights).
Entering the fifth inning down 5-2, the Knights (29-51) took the lead with Laz Rivera’s three-run home run (2) off Nolan Knigham (L, 0-4) to put Charlotte up 6-5. Luis Robert added another three-run blast (1) off Kingham in the sixth inning, making it 9-5.
Yolmer Sanchez gave Gwinnett (43-38) an early lead, smashing a two-run homer (6) into Charlotte’s bullpen in the second inning. William Contreras led the Stripers with three hits, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. After allowing four earned runs through three innings, Jonathan Stiever (W, 4-5) kept Gwinnett off the scoreboard in innings four and five to earn the win.
In his last eight games, Sanchez is batting .345 (10-for-29) with three home runs, six RBIs, and six runs. Ian Anderson allowed two earned runs over 2.1 innings in his first rehab start since being placed on Atlanta’s injured list on July 16.
Gwinnett plays Charlotte again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Salute to First Responders, the Stripers will honor our local heroes who keep us safe. It is also Fireworks Friday). RHP Huascar Ynoa (MLB Rehab) starts for the Stripers vs. LHP John Parke (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Knights.
