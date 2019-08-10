MOOSIC, Pa. — Tucker Davidson was strong in his Triple-A debut, but the Gwinnett Stripers managed just one run, while the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, which proved decisive in their 3-1 victory Saturday night at PNC Field.
Davidson, the Atlanta Braves’ 13th-ranked prospect, threw five innings, allowing just two hits, two walks and one unearned run with four strikeouts in his first start since being promoted from Double-A Mississippi earlier this week.
But the Stripers (68-49) stayed 2 1/2 games up on Durham for the International League’s South Division after the Bulls fell in Indianapolis.
Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Drew Waters led off with a double and eventually came home on Lucas Duda’s sacrifice fly.
But Loganville native Clint Frazier pulled Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (65-53) even at 1-1 with an RBI single to score another metro Atlanta native, Marietta’s Billy Burns, in the bottom of the fifth.
Two innings later, Ryan McBroom’s RBI double off Wes Parsons (2-3) gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead for good, and the RailRiders added an insurance run on a double-play with the bases loaded to make it 3-1.
The Stripers had a chance to answer in the top of the eighth by loading the bases with two outs, but J.P. Feyereisen got Pedro Florimon to ground out to first, and then pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth to lock down his seventh save of the season and make a winner out of Kaleb Ort (4-0), who threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen.
Ryan LaMarre went 2-for-3 with a double in a losing effort for the Stripers, who had just five hits on the night.
The series concludes with the rubber game Sunday at 1:05 p.m., with right-hander Ian Anderson (0-1, 15.00 ERA) taking the mound for the Stripers against RailRiders right-hander Deivi Garcia (1-2, 6.26 ERA).