Dickerson 6.3 [Bernie Connelly].jpg

Gwinnett's Alex Dickerson follows through on a swing during the Stripers' June 3, 2022 game against the Louisville Bats at Coolray Field.

 Bernie Connelly/Gwinnett Stripers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers carried a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Charlotte Knights erupted for seven runs in the frame and held on to win 11-8 on Wednesday evening at Truist Field.

The loss was Gwinnett's first in Charlotte since May 5, 2021, ending an 11-game winning streak at the home of the Knights (37-64).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.