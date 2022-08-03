CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers carried a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Charlotte Knights erupted for seven runs in the frame and held on to win 11-8 on Wednesday evening at Truist Field.
The loss was Gwinnett's first in Charlotte since May 5, 2021, ending an 11-game winning streak at the home of the Knights (37-64).
Alex Dickerson launched a grand slam (8) to left field off Knights' starter Davis Martin to give the Stripers (49-52) a 5-2 lead in the third inning. Ryan Goins added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-2.
Charlotte scored the next nine runs of the game, including seven in the decisive eighth against both Jesus Cruz (L, 1-1) and Jacob Webb. Carlos Perez tied the game with an infield single, Adam Haseley put the Knights on top with an RBI single, and Blake Rutherford blasted a three-run homer (10) off Webb to make it 10-6. With the Stripers down 11-6 in the ninth, Chadwick Tromp connected on a two-run homer (13), but the comeback bid ended there.
Jared Shuster, celebrating his 24th birthday, held Charlotte to four runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings. Dickerson (2-for-3, homer, 4 RBIs) and Tromp (1-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of Gwinnett's eight runs. For the Knights, Perez, Haseley, and Rutherford all homered and tallied eight RBIs.
Gwinnett had outscored Charlotte 104-48 during the 11-game winning streak from May 6, 2021 through August 2, 2022. Dickerson's grand slam was the first by a Stripers player since Eddie Rosario on August 18, 2021 at Louisville. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves reliever Kirby Yates tossed 1.0 scoreless inning for the second straight night.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Thursday at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 2.70 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Jason Bilous (Triple-A Debut) for the Knights.
