NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Gwinnett Stripers were held to one run on four hits in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Jared Shuster held Nashville (64-41) to two runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings in his third Triple-A start.
The Stripers (50-56) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Tyler Herb as Delino DeShields Jr. led off with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Dickerson. That lead slipped away quickly as Sal Frelick tripled off Shuster to open the game and scored two batters later on a decisive two-run home run by Brice Turang (8). Neither side scored the rest of the game.
DeShields and Dickerson each doubled for Gwinnett's only extra-base hits on the night. Turang went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs for Nashville. Herb (W, 3-5) pitched 5.0 innings of four-hit, one-run baseball and struck out eight for the Sounds.
Gwinnett is now 15-19 in one-run games this season, also falling to 2-5 at Nashville. Hernan Perez went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves right-hander Darren O'Day struck out one over 1.0 scoreless inning in his first outing with the Stripers this season. Hendrik Clementina went 0-for-3 in his Triple-A debut.
Gwinnett and Nashville play a doubleheader Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Darius Vines (Triple-A debut) starts Game 1 for the Stripers, opposed by rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers righty Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Sounds.
