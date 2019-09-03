Gwinnett Stripers outfielder Adam Duvall has been named the International League Batter of the Week for Aug. 26-Sept. 2, the league announced Tuesday.
Duvall hit .364 (8-for-22) with a double, a triple, three home runs, eight runs scored, nine RBIs and a league-best 1.457 OPS in seven games during the final week of the season.
In addition to OPS, he led the IL in runs scored, on-base percentage (.548) and slugging percentage (.909), and ranked in the top five in walks (second, 8), RBIs (tied for second), triples (tied for third), homers (tied for third) and total bases (tied for third, 20).
Selected as a 2019 IL Postseason All-Star, Duvall hit .266 with 20 doubles, four triples, 32 homers, 74 runs and 93 RBIs in 101 games with the Stripers this season.
He set Gwinnett single-season records in homers and RBIs (surpassing Ernesto Mejia’s 28 homers in 2013 and 92 RBIs in 2012), and ranked among the IL top 10 in slugging percentage (first, .602), homers (second), RBIs (second), OPS (second, .966), extra-base hits (tied for sixth, 56) and total bases (ninth, 222). Duvall has also played 26 Major League games with the Atlanta Braves this year, hitting .241 (20-for-83) with three doubles, six homers, 12 runs, 11 RBIs and a .783 OPS.
Duvall is the fifth Gwinnett player to earn an IL weekly award this season, joining Mike Soroka (IL Pitcher of the Week for April 4-7), Andres Blanco (IL Batter of the Week for April 8-14), Austin Riley (IL Batter of the Week for May 6-12), and Jack Lopez (IL Batter of the Week for June 17-23).
Duvall and the Stripers begin the Governors Cup Playoffs with Games 1 and 2 in a Best-of-5 semifinals series against the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday and Thursday at Coolray Field.