NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers fell into an early hole against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday and never climbed out in a 5-1 loss at Harbor Park.
The Tides (53-73) sent nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first off Touki Toussaint (1-4) and scored three times to set the tone and send the Stripers (72-54) to their third straight loss, and cut their lead in the International League South Division down to just 1 1/2 games over second-place Charlotte, which won in Durham on Tuesday.
Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI double was the key blow in the first inning, and the Mountcastle and Jose Rondon each added a solo home run later in the game.
The Stripers’ only run came in the top of the second on an RBI single by Jack Lopez, but that was one of only five hits allowed by Norfolk starter Bruce Zimmerman (1-2), who went seven innings and gave up just one run with five strikeouts.
A.J. Minter worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts, while Rafael De Paula threw a scoreless inning with a hit and a strikeout.
Meanwhile, Ryan LaMarre extended his streak of reaching base to 27 straight games, the longest active streak in the IL, by going 1-for-3.
The series continues with Game 3 on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., with right-hander Bryse Wilson (8-7, 3.58 ERA) getting the start for the Stripers against Norfolk right-hander David Hess (2-1, 4.20 ERA).