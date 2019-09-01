DURHAM, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers lost 3-1 to the Durham Bulls on Sunday evening in Game 3 of a four-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Aaron Slegers and Jose De Leon combined to allow one run on five hits while striking out 10 for the Bulls (75-63), who will enter the last day of the season still in contention for the International League Wild Card spot. Gwinnett (79-59) already has wrapped up the division title.
Durham took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Emilio Bonifacio. The Stripers tied it at 1-1 in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Alex Jackson, but the Bulls moved back ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run to right by Dylan Cozens (7) off Touki Toussaint. Durham extended the lead to 3-1 on an RBI single by Guillermo Heredia off Phil Pfeifer in the fifth.
Toussaint (L, 1-6) allowed three runs on three hits, walked four and struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings. Pfeifer allowed an inherited runner to score for Toussaint in the fifth but followed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and five strikeouts. Ben Rowen worked one scoreless inning. Jackson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Slegers (W, 6-7) held Gwinnett to one run on five hits, walked two and struck out eight over seven innings. De Leon (S, 1) struck out two over two scoreless innings. Cozens went 1-for-3 with a homer and one RBI in his first game with the Bulls. Heredia went 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Bonifacio went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
The Stripers had the leadoff batter aboard four different times but went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Gwinnett is now 12-14 against Durham this year and will lose the season series against the Bulls.
Gwinnett plays Durham in the regular-season finale Monday at 1:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-5, 5.59 ERA) will start for the Stripers against Durham left-hander Anthony Banda (2-3, 6.04 ERA).