NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers were held to four hits by four Nashville pitchers as the Sounds claimed a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Alex Dickerson's two-out RBI double ended the shutout in the top of the ninth inning, but the Stripers (33-34) couldn't add to their comeback attempt.
Mario Feliciano (1) and Corey Ray (3) each connected on home runs off Bryce Elder (L, 3-4) to give Nashville (40-26) a 4-0 lead through five innings. The Stripers had just two hits entering the ninth, but Dickerson's double to left-center scored Preston Tucker to cut it to a 4-1 deficit. Joe Dunand came up as the tying run with runners at second and third, but Hobie Harris struck him out to end the game.
Nashville starter Josh Lindblom (W, 2-4) pitched six, two-hit frames and struck out five. He outdueled Elder, who struck out eight over seven innings but yielded four runs (three earned) on seven hits. Dickerson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Stripers, while Ray went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Sounds.
Dickerson is batting .381 (8-for-21) with five extra-base hits, two RBIs, and a 1.076 OPS in his last six games. Gwinnett is now 3-10 all-time at First Horizon Park.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-3, 4.30 ERA) is the Stripers' projected starting pitcher vs. right-hander Tyler Herb (0-3, 8.38 ERA) for the Sounds.
