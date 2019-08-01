LAWRENCEVILLE – Andres Blanco blasted a three-run home run and Kyle Wright won for the fifth straight start with seven, one-run innings as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Norfolk Tides 4-1 Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
The win, coupled with a loss by Durham (62-48), gives the Stripers (65-44) a season-best 3 1/2-game lead in the International League South Division.
Alex Jackson (24) gave the Stripers a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a 444-foot solo homer to left-center off Keegan Akin. In the fifth, Blanco (15) hit a 388-foot three-run blast to right off Josh Lucas to make it 4-0.
“He was trying to set me up with a slider so I had to make an adjustment,” Blanco said of his home run. “I was seeing the ball better and really put a good swing on it.”
Norfolk (41-68) ended the shutout in the sixth on a two-out RBI single from Mason Williams.
Wright (W, 9-4) struck out eight in seven innings and yielded one run on four hits. In seven starts with Gwinnett since June 14, Wright leads all International League pitchers in wins (6-0), ERA (2.22), strikeouts (51), WHIP (0.99) and BAA (.211).
Rehabbing Atlanta Braves’ right-hander Jacob Webb (H, 1) and Thomas Burrows (S, 6) each worked a scoreless inning in relief. Blanco went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to pace the offense.
Jackson has 12 homers in 24 games since June 27, tied for the IL lead in that span.
Gwinnett hosts Norfolk again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers. The Tides haven't announced a starting pitcher.