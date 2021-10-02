Stripers cruise past Jumbo Shrimp for 7-2 win

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers scored four runs thanks to a pair of Jacksonville errors in the fourth inning, eventually cruising to a 7-2 victory over the Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Trailing 1-0 entering the fourth inning, Gwinnett (70-57) tied the contest as Maikel Franco reached on a throwing error by shortstop Bryson Brigman with two outs, scoring Travis Demeritte. Shea Langeliers then ripped an RBI double to give the Stripers a 2-1 lead. Yolmer Sanchez followed up with a two-run triple, making it 4-1.
Demeritte smacked two doubles, going 3-for-4 with a run to lead the Stripers in hitting. Langeliers totaled two doubles, two runs and one RBI in his third Triple-A game. Johan Camargo crushed his 19th home run in the sixth inning, a solo shot that gave the Stripers a 5-1 lead. Chasen Bradford (W, 5-0), Touki Toussaint, Jesse Biddle, and Yoan Lopez combined to pitch six one-run innings in relief.
Demeritte is batting .305 in 40 games at Coolray Field this season with 12 doubles, 25 runs and 24 RBIs. Camargo’s 19 homers are the most for him in a season with one team since he hit 19 for Atlanta in 2018. Lopez has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances (7.0 IP) with Gwinnett. The victory gives the Stripers their fourth consecutive 70-win season.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Stripers Neon Green Cap. RHP Kyle Wright (9-5, 3.18 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 3.86 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
