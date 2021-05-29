LAWRENCEVILLE – Abraham Almonte, Phillip Ervin and Sean Kazmar Jr. each recorded RBI singles in a losing effort as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 8-3 against the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
With two outs in the fourth inning, Clint Coulter smoked a three-run home run (1) off Connor Johnstone (L, 1-3) to give the Redbirds (9-14) a commanding 5-0 lead.
Ervin recorded Gwinnett’s lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jason Kipnis scored two of the three runs for the Stripers (13-10), finishing 0-for-2 with two walks. For Memphis, Tifton native Connor Thomas (W, 1-0) pitched five two-run innings in his Triple-A debut.
Almonte reached base for the 17th time this season, increasing his on-base percentage to .541, which leads Triple-A East. Despite having only four hits, the Stripers walked eight times and had a total of 13 batters reach base.
Gwinnett plays Memphis against Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Sunday Funday presented by Georgia United Credit Union, a special matinee game for families with post-game kids run the bases). RHP Kyle Wright (0-2, 5.03) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Angel Rondón (0-2, 6.41 ERA) for the Redbirds.
