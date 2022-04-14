LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and couldn’t finish off a late comeback, losing 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
The Sounds (6-3) struck early against Stripers' starter Jasseel De La Cruz (L, 0-1), sending all nine men to the plate and scoring four runs in the top of the first. Weston Wilson drove in the eventual deciding run in the fifth inning on a single off Connor Johnstone.
Travis Demeritte bashed a two-run home run (2) in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit to 4-2. Pat Valaika continued his hot start to the season with a 2-for-5 showing, scoring two runs and stealing a base. Ryan Casteel homered (2) to lead off the Gwinnett ninth, bringing the Stripers (4-5) within one..
John Nogowski notched his 100th career double in the minor leagues with an RBI two-bagger in the fifth inning. Demeritte’s first-inning homer was his 43rd with Gwinnett, moving him past Alex Jackson for sole possession of fourth on the team’s all-time homer list. Demeritte has also hit safely in six straight games, batting .409 (9-for-22) with six extra-base hits and seven RBIs.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (1-0, 2.79 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Sounds. It’s Tribute to the Atlanta Black Crackers Night as the Stripers don specialty uniforms honoring the legendary Negro League team that played from 1919-1939. Gwinnett will also celebrate Jackie Robinson Day, and it is the first Fireworks Friday of the season.
